Cahill calls for dedicated scheme to bring farmers on board “Green” agenda

A Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD believes a ‘REPS’ style environmental scheme is needed to help farmers buy into sustainable agriculture.

Speaking during a Dáil debate on climate action, Deputy Jackie Cahill said it’s the responsibility of every sector to play their part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Farming groups have regularly raised concerns about the impact of any ‘Green agenda’ on the agri sector.

Deputy Cahill says that dedicated schemes are needed to make such changes viable.

“We also need an environmental scheme that farmers will buy into.”

“Something that will be similar to REPS in the past that will have 50 to 60,000 participants and I think that is essential going forward to meet our targets.”