The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed will visit Tipperary this evening.

He’ll address a public meeting on the future of Agriculture, CAP and Brexit at Cahir House Hotel tonight at 8pm, where the challenges facing the industry will be discussed.

Among the items on the agenda at the meeting arranged by Fine Gael election candidate Garret Ahearn are the supports needed for younger people to get involved in the agriculture industry and to ensure that it’s a viable career choice.