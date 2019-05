A Carrick Cllr wants Tipperary County Council to take action on an idle building site in Greenhill Village.

Fianna Fail’s Kieran Bourke want the local authority to hold the owner to task, as the site has fallen in to disrepair over time.

The owner bought the site in 2011 and has since sat on it, much to the frustration of local representatives.

Cllr Bourke feels action must be taken to motivate the owner to make the site safe.