70 patients are without a bed at UHL with a further 40 on trolleys at South Tipp General

Hospitals serving Tipperary and neighbouring counties are majorly overcrowded this afternoon

577 patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country.Once again University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick is the worst affected with 70 people awaiting beds according to the INMO.

That’s followed by 51 at Cork University Hospital and 41 at University Hospital Waterford. 40 patients who have been admitted to South Tipperary General Hospital are still without a bed. Frontline staff at the Clonmel hospital are dealing with 22 people on trolleys around the Emergency Department with a further 18 in overflow areas of wards.

The nursing union is also reporting 5 patients without a bed at Nenagh Hospital.