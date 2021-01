Tipperary County Council has granted permission for a new 63-house development in Thurles.

Ormonde Homes (Thurles) Ltd had submitted the plans for the project at Dún Lia, Lognafulla, which includes 21 two-bed, 36 three-bed and six four-bed units.

Tipperary County Council has attached 23 conditions to its decision to grant approval for the plans.