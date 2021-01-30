Over 40% of childcare workers are actively seeking another job due to low pay

Two out of every five childcare workers are actively seeking another job due to low levels of pay in the sector.

The annual SIPTU Early Years Professionals survey includes over 3,000 workers, and found that as many as 93 percent would leave the sector within 5 years if conditions don’t improve.

The stark findings are being published by SIPTU, as they seek an overhaul of the childcare sector with greater State subvention.

Nenagh-based Organiser with the SIPTU Big Start campaign, Pat McCabe, says better pay and conditions are urgently needed:

“It’s no surprise that 90% of early years educators are finding it difficult to make ends meet especially when you consider how few of them are even meeting the living wage of €12.30.

“I’ve spoken to childcare workers across Tipperary this week and many of them are on €10.20 an hour, which is the minimum wage.”