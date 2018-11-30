24 hour static cycle takes place in aid of Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund

A 24 hour static bike cycle gets underway this afternoon in aid of the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund.

Staff from the Barrack Obama Plaza in Moneygall will be joined by a number of well known faces – Tipp Hurler Brendan Maher and former Munster and Ireland rugby player Alan Quinlan are among those lending their support.

This isn’t the first fundraiser held in aid of the fund – the recent Tipp – Kilkenny Legends game in Borrisoleigh proved hugely successful.

48 staff members at the Barrack Obama Plaza will take part – manager Henry Healy says there’s huge local support or the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund.

The 24 hour cycle will begin at 4 o’clock this afternoon.