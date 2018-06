20 new jobs are to be created in Roscrea over the next two years.

Wexford based Pure Oil is to establish a base at the former Antigen site in the town.

Ten jobs will be created initially with plans to double that figure in the next 24 months with recruiting already underway.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Smith says this is a major boost for the Antigen site and a huge vote of confidence in Roscrea.