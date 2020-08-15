20 events in Tipperary for a more digitally reliant National Heritage Week

People are being encouraged to get out and learn more about their locality as part of National Heritage Week, which starts today.

20 projects are taking place in Tipperary until tomorrow week, with many having to embrace digital solutions due to the challenges of the pandemic.

Full details can be found on heritageweek.ie.

Head of Conservation at the Heritage Council, Ian Doyle, has been looking ahead to some of the events in the Premier County:

“So you’ll see a YouTube piece on the Swiss Cottage in Cahir, that amazing building that the OPW run. Nenagh Arts Centre have a really interesting project on the Lughnasa Harvest Knot.

Another really interesting event, a physical event, is the Tipperary Town architecture tour organised by Roisin O’Grady, the Heritage Officer, who is the driving force behind so many of these events alongside Dr Barry O’Reilly.