Moyne is the place to be tomorrow for a day full of family fun and canine capers.

Mo Chara Animal Rescue is hosting its second annual “Pawfest” at its centre outside Thurles.

It involves dog shows, bouncy castles, an obstacle course, Toddler Town, a mini market , cake sales as well as delicious hot food all day long.

People are encouraged to bring along their pets for the event from 1 to 5

Spokesperson Nikki Veasey says they also have some special extras this year.