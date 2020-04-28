Over 1,000 Tipp people got hitched in 2019

Over 1,000 Tipperary people tied the knot last year.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office, 20 of these were over the age of 60.

540 Tipperary men and 535 women from the Premier County got married in 2019.

Four of the grooms were under the age of 20 while eight brides under 20 walked up the aisle.

Meanwhile, 15 men over 60 and five women over 60 were among those to get married last year according to the CSO.

The 30 to 34 age group accounted for the largest numbers in both sexes with 194 men and 207 women.

The average age for Tipperary men getting hitched was 37½ while for women it was 35.

85% of people in the Premier County married someone from the same area while just 7 people married someone from outside the country.

A total of seven male same sex marriages took place in Tipperary last year with just one female same sex marriage in the county.

Nationally there were 20,313 marriages in 2019 including 640 same-sex marriages.