100 trucks to take to the roads in Tipperary today for charity event

Up to 100 trucks will be taking to the roads locally for charity today.

A truck run is taking place to raise funds for both Cashel Older Persons Service and the Cashel Rugby Minis.

Traffic delays can be expected along the route when it gets underway at around 6 this evening.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Inspector Des Bell outlines the details of the event:

“The registration is between 3pm and 6pm at the Circle K in Cashel and the ideal time for departure is 6pm – that’s what we’re going to try and stick with, depending on numbers.

“The route then after that is leaving Cashel heading towards Rosegreen. Then we’ll hit the first roundabout in Clonmel and we probably won’t cause much interruption in Clonmel and we’ll head straight for Cahir.

“After going down through the town of Cahir, we’ll head back to New Inn and then back into Cashel for hopefully around 7pm or 7.30pm.”

Inspector Bell says they hope that there won’t be too much of a delay caused to traffic while the event is on:

“From a traffic management point of view, we expect people to be a bit patient. We’re expecting maybe 100 trucks so we definitely are going to try and manage this from a volume point of view but people can maybe expect a small bit of a delay.

“It’s for a good cause and there will stewards from Bike Marshal Ireland, An Garda Síochána and we will hopefully have lots of volunteers too.”