The Extra Time Junior Football Podcast is back, and host Jamie O’ Flaherty is joined in studio by former Clonmel Town PRO and Treasurer Muiris Walsh.
They’ll discuss a memorable weekend for St. Michaels as they claimed their record-breaking 9th Munster Junior Cup title.
They also preview the FAI Junior Cup final and the Tipperary Cup final.
Extra Time – Junior Football – Podcast 35
