Across The Line – 6th September

On this weeks Across the Line, Shane is joined by Seamus Gleeson and JJ Kennedy to preview the County Hurling Championships.

Liam Hogan and Tipperary U20 manager Liam Cahill talk about the O’Riain Cup and the Intermediate Hurling action, and finally Munster head coach David Fitzgerald comes on the show to discuss Wheelchair Hurling as the sport makes its way to Newport!