For 12 weeks, 3 members of the Tipp FM Team, Fran, Siobhan & Lynda will go head to head in a weight loss challenge for 2020.

With the expect guidance of Jola Nowosada of Xtreme Gym Clonmel, the team will be put through their paces each week with training schedules, PT sessions and a tailored nutrition plan.

You can follow the highs and lows on air, on line and across our social media platforms.