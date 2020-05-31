Two more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic – One additional case of coronavirus recorded in Tipperary

Another 2 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic – a drop from 9 yesterday.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show there are 66 new confirmed cases.

There are now a total 1,652 Covid-19 related deaths and the total number of people infected is 24,990. 529 people have contracted coronavirus in Tipperary to date.


Data as of midnight on Friday, shows 7,963 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Cases as of midnight on Friday 29 May

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 29 May (24,924 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,283 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 7,963 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,042 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,477 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,924
Total number hospitalised 3,283
Total number admitted to ICU 408
Total number of deaths 1,390
Total number of healthcare workers 7,963
Number clusters notified 866
Cases associated with clusters 9,985
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 29 May

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,269 57.25
Male 10,601 42.61
Unknown 34 0.14
Total 24,924

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 29 May

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 1 46 0.2
1 – 4 107 0.4
5 – 14 309 1.2
15 – 24 1824 7.3
25 – 34 4185 16.8
35 – 44 4385 17.6
45 – 54 4476 18
55 – 64 3197 12.8
65 – 74 1777 7.1
75 – 84 2261 9.1
85+ 2324 9.4
Unknown 23 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 29 May

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 39.3%
Close contact with confirmed case 58.3%
Travel abroad 2.3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 29 May

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 19 0.6
5 – 14 17 0.5
15 – 24 72 2.2
25 – 34 198 6
35 – 44 254 7.8
45 – 54 440 13.4
55 – 64 481 14.7
65 – 74 575 17.4
75 – 84 748 22.8
85+ 476 14.5
Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 29 May

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 166 0.6
Cavan 834 3.4
Clare 323 1.3
Cork 1477 5.9
Donegal 477 1.9
Dublin 12042 48.4
Galway 478 1.9
Kerry 308 1.2
Kildare 1416 5.7
Kilkenny 338 1.4
Laois 259 1
Leitrim 83 0.3
Limerick 629 2.5
Longford 283 1.1
Louth 766 3.1
Mayo 571 2.3
Meath 797 3.2
Monaghan 509 2
Offaly 478 1.9
Roscommon 333 1.3
Sligo 129 0.5
Tipperary 529 2.1
Waterford 152 0.6
Westmeath 668 2.7
Wexford 216 0.9
Wicklow 663 2.7

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 29 May