Two more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic – One additional case of coronavirus recorded in Tipperary

Another 2 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic – a drop from 9 yesterday.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show there are 66 new confirmed cases.

There are now a total 1,652 Covid-19 related deaths and the total number of people infected is 24,990. 529 people have contracted coronavirus in Tipperary to date.





Data as of midnight on Friday, shows 7,963 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Cases as of midnight on Friday 29 May