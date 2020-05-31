Two more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic – One additional case of coronavirus recorded in Tipperary

Another 2 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic – a drop from 9 yesterday.
Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show there are 66 new confirmed cases.
There are now a total 1,652 Covid-19 related deaths and the total number of people infected is 24,990. 529 people have contracted coronavirus in Tipperary to date.
Data as of midnight on Friday, shows 7,963 cases are associated with healthcare workers.
Cases as of midnight on Friday 29 May
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 29 May (24,924 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,283 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,963 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,042 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,477 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|24,924
|Total number hospitalised
|3,283
|Total number admitted to ICU
|408
|Total number of deaths
|1,390
|Total number of healthcare workers
|7,963
|Number clusters notified
|866
|Cases associated with clusters
|9,985
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 29 May
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,269
|57.25
|Male
|10,601
|42.61
|Unknown
|34
|0.14
|Total
|24,924
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 29 May
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|46
|0.2
|1 – 4
|107
|0.4
|5 – 14
|309
|1.2
|15 – 24
|1824
|7.3
|25 – 34
|4185
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4385
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4476
|18
|55 – 64
|3197
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1777
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2261
|9.1
|85+
|2324
|9.4
|Unknown
|23
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 29 May
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|39.3%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|58.3%
|Travel abroad
|2.3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 29 May
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|19
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|72
|2.2
|25 – 34
|198
|6
|35 – 44
|254
|7.8
|45 – 54
|440
|13.4
|55 – 64
|481
|14.7
|65 – 74
|575
|17.4
|75 – 84
|748
|22.8
|85+
|476
|14.5
|Unknown
|3
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 29 May
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|166
|0.6
|Cavan
|834
|3.4
|Clare
|323
|1.3
|Cork
|1477
|5.9
|Donegal
|477
|1.9
|Dublin
|12042
|48.4
|Galway
|478
|1.9
|Kerry
|308
|1.2
|Kildare
|1416
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|338
|1.4
|Laois
|259
|1
|Leitrim
|83
|0.3
|Limerick
|629
|2.5
|Longford
|283
|1.1
|Louth
|766
|3.1
|Mayo
|571
|2.3
|Meath
|797
|3.2
|Monaghan
|509
|2
|Offaly
|478
|1.9
|Roscommon
|333
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|529
|2.1
|Waterford
|152
|0.6
|Westmeath
|668
|2.7
|Wexford
|216
|0.9
|Wicklow
|663
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 29 May