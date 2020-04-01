Tributes paid as Tipperary broadcaster, Pat Costello, passes away

The sad news has reached us of the death of our colleague and friend Pat “Paddy” Costello.

Pat, who originally hailed from Shanvalla, Moycarkey, Borris in Tipperary, but made his home in Shannon in Co Clare for the last 40 years, was a much loved musician on the traditional music scene in Ireland and abroad.

He worked in our sister station, Clare FM’s traditional music department for over 25 years presenting a series of award-winning shows.





He was a familiar voice on Tipp FM, presenting ‘Gentle Folk’ which aired on Sunday nights and a series of musical specials over the years.

Pat passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife Rita, children Pádraig, Eimear, Mary and Bríd, and beloved grandchildren, Feargal, Christopher, Meadhbh, Oisín, Cliodhna, Theodore, Maggie and Beth. Sons-in-law and daughter in law and his sisters Mary and Peggy, and his niece Melissa.