Tributes are being paid following the death of a 17-year-old boy in Tipperary.

Shaun Hilmi from Nenagh was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2020.

He was heavily involved in sport in the town, being a member of Nenagh Éire Óg GAA Club, the Nenagh tennis club and the athletics club.





Over €100k was raised for Shaun’s treatment primarily through a “plank challenge” fundraiser last summer, however Shaun passed away from the illness in recent days.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Shaun’s athletics coach Sean Finn described him as a very determined and positive person:

“Even when he was at his sickest, he was still planning for this year.

“(He’d say) ‘Yeah I’m going to make a comeback and we’re going to win a Munster and we’re going to get up to this standard and we’re going to do this’.

“So even when he was down, his thought process was very positive.

“I suppose being a coach is a little bit like being a parent, you know the last thing you ever expect is one of your young charges to pass away before you do.

“It’s just unthinkable and it’s just devastating for everyone.”