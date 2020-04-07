Tipperary Library Service’s 3D printers now making protective equipment for healthcare workers

Tipperary’s Library Service is doing its best to play its part during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to county librarian, Damien Dullaghan, as their five 3D printers are now being used to manufacture visors for those on the frontline.

They’ve teamed up with Engineers Ireland, who are coordinating a national effort to produce this equipment and they’ve given the libraries a design for the headband part of the visor which can be made with these printers.





It has already been tested in Tipperary and production is now up and running with two being completed every hour.

Mr Dullaghan has told Tipp FM News that they are very happy to be part of the efforts.

Libraries in Tipperary and across the country have been closed for a number of weeks now as part of the measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

The council is hoping they can now be used to help produce this equipment for as long as is necessary.