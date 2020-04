A Thurles engineer who’s found himself out of work due to the pandemic says he wants to help his community in whatever way he can.

Andrew Farrell says he will do a free delivery service for people in the Thurles area twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

He says all the guidelines around social distancing will be strictly followed and he will leave what he delivers at your front door.





Anyone in the Thurles area looking for Andrew’s assistance can call him on 083 849 2322.