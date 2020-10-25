Tipperary company has began producing hand sanitiser

A Tipperary veterinary supplies company is seizing the opportunity presented by COVID to diversify its business.

DVS Healthcare has been set up as part of Duggan Veterinary Supplies, based in Holycross, and they’ve now launched a new alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Seven people have been hired since the start of the year to help develop the product, Alvodex.





Speaking to Tipp FM News, Managing Director, Donal Duggan says explains why they decided to start producing hand sanitiser:

“We’re a local employer here in Tipperary and back in February/March we looked around and we were faced with the same challenges that every business at that point was facing.

We looked at what we could possibly do to engineer other business opportunities.

We more or less had all the ingredients and we had the technical expertise working for us full-time in any case, so putting together a formulation according to World Health Organisation standards was reasonably straight forward.”