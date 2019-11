A number of Tipperary Carers are travelling to Dublin today with Tipperary Carer of the Year Mary Dolan for the National Carer of the Year awards.

Mary represents the thousands of carers throughout Tipperary, who care for their loved ones on a daily basis.

Family Carers Ireland Manager – Richie Molloy said carers receive little or no recognition – and the carer awards help create awareness of the huge work carers do for society.





He’s very much looking forward to today’s event.