Thurles Lions plans to tackle housing problems

Thurles Lions have a number of plans in the pipeline which it’s hoped will tackle the housing problems and bring life back to the town centre.

This is in addition to their purchase of Monastery Close which will provide a number of housing units in the near future.

The Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association has been playing a significant role in tackling the housing crisis in the town.





Over a dozen new homes should be made available in the Thurles area in the coming months following the approval of €3 million for the purchase of Monastery Close in the town.

John McCormack from Thurles Lions says they are also working on other projects such as the “vacant properties initiative”.

The Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association is also hoping to aid young couples who are trying to set up a home.

John McCormack says they have a 1.2 acre site which they hope to use for starter homes in association with Tipperary County Council and Co-Operative Housing Ireland