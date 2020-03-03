Teenager arrested after shots fired in rural Tipperary last night

A teenager has been arrested after shots were fired in the Mullinahone area last night.

At about 10.30pm Gardaí received reports of a shooting incident at a house.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a number of bullet casings.





There were no reports of any injuries.

A follow-up operation then took place, involving local Gardaí and members of the Armed Support Unit.

A number of licenced firearms were seized and a man in his late teens was arrested.

He’s currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 in Clonmel Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.