Steady voter turnout in Tipperary

We’re six hours into voting in the Local & European elections and the divorce referendum.

After a slow but steady start turnout at polling stations across Tipperary has been increasing as the day progresses.

Tipp FM has been out at about across the Premier….





For the first of our reports we head to Roscrea and Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters who has been out and about in the North of the Premier

The latest figures from Roscrea….at the Youth Centre Booth 1 has 19.4%, Booth 2 at 12.4 and Booth 3 at 10.3%, while in St Cronan’s, Roscrea voter turnout is averaging at 16% across 4 booths.

Tipp FM’s Mags Blackburn has been looking at how things are going in the south of the county…