Staff recruitment well underway for new Clonmel hospital unit

Over 100 staff have already been recruited for the new 40-bed modular unit at South Tipp General Hospital.

The facility is to start operating on a phased basis over the coming days with 20 of the beds to be open by mid-February with the remainder in March.

The completed project will cost around €20 million with construction costs coming in at just under €10 million.





109 staff – including nurses and health care assistants – have already been recruited for the new unit.

General Surgeon Peter Murchan said they’ve struggled to house all their patients and now moving forward this new block will ease the pressure.