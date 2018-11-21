An Post criticised for handling of Newcastle closure

An Post is under fire for the way it handled an appeal against the closing of its office in Newcastle.

A local committee had been formed when the announcement was first made – they sought clarification on why the decision was taken and asked that the Post Office in the village be retained.

However this week An Post informed Deputy Mattie McGrath and local County Councillor Martin Lonergan that an Independent Assessor had upheld the decision to close the outlet early next year.





Speaking in the Dáil last evening Deputy McGrath was highly critical that An Post has not informed the local committee.