Planning permission granted for Tipperary cultural centre

Despite strong opposition from locals, planning permission has been granted for a new cultural centre for Muslims living in Clonmel.

The Tipperary Islamic Cultural Centre in Irishtown will include mother and toddler groups, breastfeeding facilities, a library, canteen, youth club and prayer rooms.

Based on this, residents argued it should be described as a mosque as it would be used five times daily between 6am and 10pm for prayers.





An inspector with An Bord Pleanála said the building was not a traditional mosque and its description as a cultural centre was accurate and acceptable.