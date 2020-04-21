Planning permission denied for 122-unit housing development in Thurles

Planning permission for a 122-unit housing development in Thurles has been refused by An Bord Pleanála.

The state board has been considering the plans from Liberty Square Consulting Limited for the Strategic Infrastructure Development on land at Mitchel Street and Bohernamona Road.

In its refusal, An Bord Pleanála labelled it a “poor design concept”, saying it “fails to establish a sense of place and has poor connectivity through the site to the surrounding area.”





Tommy Barrett is Chair of the Moyne Road Residents Association near the proposed development.

He says the developers were open to addressing the concerns of locals during the planning phase:

“Anyone who I’ve met has been very much of the opinion that Thurles needs more housing. We outlined different issues such as the need to widen the Bohernamona Road if there is going to be an increase of houses.

“Also, the concern on Mitchel Street is traffic congestion. You cannot go down Mitchel Street on a school morning because it is so busy.

“So we felt that would have to be dealt with as well. And in fairness, the developer had committed to working with the council and the residents to alleviate those fears.”

Meanwhile, local independent councillor Mícheál Lowry is critical of the Board’s decision.

He believes it’s a decision which is based on best practice for city developments:

“Effectiely what they want is a more urban development, which would see more terraced houses.

“They want apartments included in it. They want less parking.

“It’s a Dublin approach that they want to place in a rural town like Thurles.”