Number of Tipp people avail of Address Point

Nearly 3,000 people are living in “hidden homelessness” – with some of the highest figures in rural areas.

A new system was introduced last year allowing homeless people to use a post office as their address – 28 people in Tipperary have availed of the service so far.

According to the Sunday Independent, over 1,400 adults in Dublin are using it.





That’s followed by 231 in Cork, 194 in Galway, 119 in Kildare and 104 in Wexford.

Many of those using the service are couch surfing or staying with friends and family – so aren’t counted in official homeless figures.