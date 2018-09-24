No more protests planned for Clonmel cemetery

The organisers of recent protests outside St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel say they will not be engaging in any further action.

They had been calling on the Council not to erect bollards at the entrance to prevent cars from entering the graveyard.

The committee felt this would prevent the elderly or infirm from visiting loved ones graves – however the local authority were adamant the barriers had to be erected on health & safety grounds.





Members of the committee have met with District Director Sinead Carr who has agreed to keep the situation under review.

Spokesperson for the group is Ann Marie Whelan.