Man arrested following drug seizure in Tipperary

A man was arrested in Tipperary last night following the seizure of suspected cannabis.

At approximately 7.30pm on Saturday evening, members of the Clonmel District Drug Unit carried out a search of a residence near the village of Moyglass.

During the search, over 1300 euro worth of suspected cannabis was found along with weighing scales and individual packaging.





The man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained in Clonmel Garda station.

He has since been released pending the submission of a file to the DPP.