Irish Water to explain Shannon extraction plans

Irish Water has been accused of “economic terrorism” by a local councillor over its plans for a Shannon to Dublin pipeline.

The utility says the extraction of water from the Parteen Basin in North Tipp will cost €1.3 billion and is needed to supply parts of the midlands and east of the country.

But critics say leaking pipes should be fixed first.





Representatives from Irish Water will appear before an Oireachtas committee this morning to explain their plans.

Tipperary County Councillor Seamus Morris is part of the River Shannon Protection Alliance – and has criticised their handling of the situation so far.