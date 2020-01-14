increase in patients being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country

There’s been an increase in the number of patients being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

There are 579 people awaiting beds today according to the INMO, up from 521 yesterday.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected facility with 51 patients on trolleys at the hospital which covers North Tipp, Clare and Limerick.





36 people who have been admitted to South Tipp General in Clonmel are without a bed today.

Other hospitals suffering from major overcrowding include Mayo University Hospital with 46 and University Hospital Galway with 43.