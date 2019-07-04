Hopes funding available for Fethard recreation amenity

Locals in Fethard are hoping to benefit from a 1 billion euro Rural Regeneration Development fund to develop a sports and recreation amenity.

The Fethard Regional Community Sports & Recreation Campus Company have already been granted planning permission for the hub.

It includes Tipperary’s only full size 4 generation all weather pitch, a grass pitch and 11,000 square foot pavilion to accommodate a gym, cafe and meeting rooms.





If successful up to 75 percent funding will be provided from the Department of Rural and Community development.

Business Development Officer at Tipperary County Council Anthony Fitzgerald says it’s a testament to the people of the community.