Funding approved for new build of Newport College

Funding for a new build of Newport College is to be included in the Department of Education’s capital budget plans

Local Labour councillor Fiona Bonfield has offered the update, saying it’s great news for staff and students in the existing building which dates back to the 1960s.

Temporary classrooms have been added in recent years to help cater for increased student numbers.





The completion of a new building is still a few years away, but Councillor Bonfield says the new facilities are crucial.

