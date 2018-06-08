€500,000 lottery ticket sold in Carrick on Suir

People in Tipperary are urged to check their lottery tickets today, as someone in the county may have struck Lottery gold again.

A player has won half a million euro on todays Daily Million Plus draw.

Today’s golden ticket was bought at the Texaco Spar Service Station in John Street, Carrick on Suir.





The winning numbers were 9, 13, 20, 21, 29, 32, and the bonus number was 28.

It comes following the news this week that a syndicate in Thurles took home 17.4 million euro in Tuesday nights Euromillions draw.

Robert McGee from the National Lottery is urging people to check tickets they bought in the store today…