Up to €15000 available to hospitality businesses in Tipperary

Those in the hospitality industry across Tipperary can still avail of a multi-million euro Fáilte Ireland fund.

Anywhere from 500 to 15,000 euro is available to eligible businesses as part of the COVID-19 Adaptation Fund.

It’s to help businesses offset some of the costs that they incurred when adapting to COVID safety guidelines.





Fáilte Ireland’s Mary Stack has told Tipp FM News, the deadline has been extended until 12 noon on the 31st of October…

“As long as they were open at some stage under that roadmap they’ll be eligible to apply.

They have to had incurred the costs or can show us that they’ve paid deposits for certain things that they want to do, because we know some people didn’t get to complete the works but as long as they can demonstrate that they have done that, and that’s through photographic evidence, that’s what we are accepting in that incidence.

Businesses will also have to have completed the safety charter. This is basically another initiative of Fáilte Ireland which ensures that people have trained their staff and they understood the guidelines and they’ve implemented the health and safety guidelines.”