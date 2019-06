Lotto players in North Tipp are being urged to check their tickets today.

Someone is a million euro richer after last night’s 9pm Daily Millions draw.

The winning ticket was bought at Dunnes Stores in Roscrea.





One of the managers there Kieran Wason, says they’re still not sure who the winner could be.

The winning numbers were 3, 16, 22, 31, 38, 39 and the bonus number was 21.