The Dáil hears renewed criticism about Expressway cuts in Tipperary

The Transport Minister has heard renewed criticism about Expressway cuts in Tipperary in the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill asked Eamon Ryan to intervene with Bus Éireann to reintroduce the X12 Dublin-Limerick service, serving Nenagh and Roscrea.

The X8 service travelling through Cahir and Cashel has been given a three month reprieve, but there are still doubts about its long term future.





Deputy Cahill told the Minister that reductions in public transport are “not what a just transition is about”:

“Minister, The towns of Nenagh and Roscrea in North Tipperary lost the Bus Éireann X12 service at the end of January.

“This was the main bus route link that linked North Tipperary to Dublin and Limerick.

“Outside of my constituency office in Nenagh where there is a bus stop situated, I would see the crowds every morning getting on this bus service.

“Reducing public transport services that run through two major towns in the north of my constituency is not what a just transition is about.”