An appeal has been lodged against Tipperary County Council’s decision to refuse permission for a development on the shores of Lough Derg.

The local authority had ruled against plans to construct floating pontoon boat berths at the Marine Village in Ballina.

The proposals from Sinead Gilmartin were for a deck with four pontoons stretching 22 metres along the river.





The council’s refusal of permission has been appealed this week to An Bord Pleanala with a decision due towards the end of May.