Carrick Direct Provision families searching for better life

Families living in Direct Provision in Tipperary say violence and poverty forced many of them to flee their home countries in search of a better life.

There are over 80 adults and 70 plus children living at one such centre in Carrick on Suir which reopened its doors in 2017 due to the increase in refugees seeking asylum here.

They have come from numerous countries including The Congo, Nigeria, Iraq, Albania, Mozambique and Zimbabwe and undertook perilous journeys to reach Europe.





Among them is Dubey and his wife Phoebe who explains why they left everything behind

And you can hear more on those living in Direct Provision in Carrick on Suir on Tipp Today with Fran Curry from 9!