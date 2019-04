The AGSI says Gardaí are being forced to Google new legislation in the absence of proper training.

Their annual conference has moved to condemn what it describes as the ‘continuous neglect’ of training when it comes to the enforcement of new legislation.

Members claim they’ve yet to be trained in new domestic violence laws which came into effect in January.





Sgt. Liam Corcoran from the Tipperary division says the system depends on Gardaí being proactive.