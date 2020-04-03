22 more Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland while 94 people in Tipperary have contracted the virus

Another 22 people have died from Covid 19 in the Republic while 424 new cases have been confirmed.

It brings the death toll here to 120.

The total number of cases now stands at 4273, Tipperary has 94 cases up three on yesterday’s figures.

18 deaths located in the east, 3 in the south, 1 in the west of the country.

the patients included 11 females and 11 males.

16 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80





The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 3 April) to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are concerned with the number of clusters identified in nursing homes. We have identified a range of measures, working with the HSE. We need to see continuous actions being taken to reduce the risk of transmission in nursing home and long-term residential facilities.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now facing into the end of week one of new measures. It has been a tough adjustment but these efforts save lives. We will continue to protect vulnerable groups against this virus, by staying home and following public health advice. These efforts result in lives saved.

“Anyone over 70 years of age should remain cocooned as per public health advice, and for essential food and prescription shopping, call on family, friends or services to help you. Over 70’s should not be leaving home.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Clinical Chief Officer, HSE, said; “There is now a clear picture of more severe illness in older people. This underlines the importance of our advice on cocooning and requires all of us to support any vulnerable people who find themselves in isolation.”

Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing latest case information.

Cases as at Thursday 2 April

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has been informed of 424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 2nd April.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 1st April 2020 (3,655 cases), reveals:

48% are male and 51% are female, with 171 clusters involving 626 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,039 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 148 cases have been admitted to ICU

948 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,077 (57% of all cases) followed by Cork with 292 cases (8%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 16%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 3655 Total number hospitalised 1039 Total number admitted to ICU 148 Total number of deaths 113 Total number of healthcare workers 948 Number clusters notified 171 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 April

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 1860 50.9 Male 1752 47.9 Unknown 43 1.2 Total 3655

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 April

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 8 0.2 1 – 4 12 0.3 5 – 14 30 0.8 15 – 24 235 6.4 25 – 34 618 16.9 35 – 44 685 18.7 45 – 54 690 18.9 55 – 64 537 14.7 65+ 831 22.7 Unknown 9 0.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 April

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 61% Close contact with confirmed case 23% Travel Abroad 16%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 April

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 6 0.6 5 – 14 4 0.4 15 – 24 32 3.1 25 – 34 81 7.8 35 – 44 94 9 45 – 54 163 15.7 55 – 64 160 15.4 65+ 497 47.8 Unknown 2 0.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 April

Cases by county

Carlow ≤5 0.1% Cavan 41 1.1% Clare 50 1.4% Cork 292 8% Donegal 77 2.1% Dublin 2077 56.8% Galway 98 2.7% Kerry 79 2.2% Kildare 103 2.8% Kilkenny 47 1.3% Laois 16 0.4% Leitrim 12 0.3% Limerick 96 2.6% Longford 16 0.4% Louth 54 1.5% Mayo 55 1.5% Meath 88 2.4% Monaghan 17 0.5% Offaly 47 1.3% Roscommon 13 0.4% Sligo 26 0.7% Tipperary 94 2.6% Waterford 43 1.2% Westmeath 86 2.4% Wexford 18 0.5% Wicklow 105 2.9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 April

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.