Over 19,000 Tipperary drivers receive penalty points

Over 19,000 Tipperary drivers have received penalty points up to September this year, according to RSA statistics, released to the Journal.ie.

Of those almost 13,400 got 3 penalty points – with 22 receiving the maximum 12.

Nearly 530,000 drivers in Ireland altogether have at least one penalty point up to September 2018, which shows a fall from last year, where the figure was over 582,000.





The county with the highest amount of drivers with penalty points was Dublin with 108,104 and the lowest was Leitrim with 2,873.