16 more deaths and 370 new cases – no increase reported for Tipperary

16 more people have died from Covid19 in the Republic while 370 new cases have been confirmed.

It brings the death toll here to 174.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,364.





Meanwhile, it seems Tipperary’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been revised downwards.

Yesterday’s statement by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre had the county at 128 confirmed cases, making up 2.7% of the overall figure.

However, tonight’s breakdown of figures shows that there are 125 cases in the Premier County – making up 2.5%.

Those figures were collated at midnight on Saturday.

Here’s the latest statement:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Monday 6 April Published: 6 April 2020

From: Department of Health