16 more deaths and 370 new cases – no increase reported for Tipperary

16 more people have died from Covid19 in the Republic while 370 new cases have been confirmed.
It brings the death toll here to 174.
The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,364.
Meanwhile, it seems Tipperary’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been revised downwards.
Yesterday’s statement by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre had the county at 128 confirmed cases, making up 2.7% of the overall figure.
However, tonight’s breakdown of figures shows that there are 125 cases in the Premier County – making up 2.5%.
Those figures were collated at midnight on Saturday.
Here’s the latest statement:
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Monday 6 April
Published: 6 April 2020
From: Department of Health
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 16 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died:
- 11 deaths located in the east, 4 in the north west, 1 in the west of the country
- the patients included 6 females and 10 males
- 4 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 78
There have now been 174 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81. Of the 174 deaths, 114 were male and 60 were female.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 370 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 6 April.
There are now 5,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, a nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:
- the percentage of people stockpiling has reduced from a peak of 43% in mid-March to 20% today
- 86% of people believe that current government restrictions are “about right”
- 67% are interacting with family and friends over the phone
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer HSE, said:
Cases as on Saturday 4 April
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 4 April 2020 (4,916 cases), reveals:
- 46% are male and 54% are female, with 260 clusters involving 989 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 1,265 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 169 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 1,263 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,692 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 362 cases (7%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 65%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 12%
You can see the latest data on the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Dashboard.
ENDS
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|4916
|Total number hospitalised
|1265
|Total number admitted to ICU
|169
|Total number of deaths
|167
|Total number of healthcare workers
|1263
|Number clusters notified
|260
|Median age
|49
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 4 April.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|2633
|53.6
|Male
|2235
|45.5
|Unknown
|48
|1
|Total
|4916
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 4 April.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|11
|0.2
|1 – 4
|13
|0.3
|5 – 14
|36
|0.7
|15 – 24
|287
|5.8
|25 – 34
|820
|16.7
|35 – 44
|902
|18.3
|45 – 54
|907
|18.4
|55 – 64
|697
|14.2
|65+
|1229
|25
|Unknown
|14
|0.3
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 4 April.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|65%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|23%
|Travel Abroad
|12%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 4 April.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|3
|0.2
|5 – 14
|7
|0.6
|15 – 24
|35
|2.8
|25 – 34
|93
|7.4
|35 – 44
|111
|8.8
|45 – 54
|188
|14.9
|55 – 64
|191
|15.1
|65+
|635
|50.2
|Unknown
|2
|0.2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 4 April.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|12
|0.2%
|Cavan
|115
|2.3%
|Clare
|60
|1.2%
|Cork
|362
|7.4%
|Donegal
|103
|2.1%
|Dublin
|2692
|54.8%
|Galway
|112
|2.3%
|Kerry
|89
|1.8%
|Kildare
|175
|3.6%
|Kilkenny
|75
|1.5%
|Laois
|25
|0.5%
|Leitrim
|13
|0.3%
|Limerick
|140
|2.8%
|Longford
|21
|0.4%
|Louth
|65
|1.3%
|Mayo
|107
|2.2%
|Meath
|141
|2.9%
|Monaghan
|52
|1.1%
|Offaly
|66
|1.3%
|Roscommon
|18
|0.4%
|Sligo
|28
|0.6%
|Tipperary
|125
|2.5%
|Waterford
|49
|1%
|Westmeath
|107
|2.2%
|Wexford
|21
|0.4%
|Wicklow
|142
|2.9%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 4 April.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.