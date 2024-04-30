Tommy Sayers, Fethard

Crampscastle, Fethard.

April 29th 2024, at Clonmel University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his daughters Tess and Susan, son Tommy, grandsons Dylan and Daragh, brothers Tony and Billy, sister Judy, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Tommy’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass can be watched online at www.fethardabbey.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Fethard Daycare Centre.