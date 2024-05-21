Call for independent review of Shannon Pipeline

A local campaign group is calling for an independent professional review of the Shannon Pipeline Project.

A decision is expected from the government soon about moving the concept on to applying for planning permission.

The proposed pipeline from the Parteen Basin in Birdhill would carry water to Dublin because the capital is running out of water to support its growth.

But Kay Mullane from the River Shannon Protection Alliance says it will be an unnecessary waste of taxpayers’ money that will cause massive disruption and jeopardise the health of the river and its lakes – like Lough Derg.

She says the whole idea needs to be stopped now before more money is wasted on it.