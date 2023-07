The Tipperary ladies football team have missed out on a place in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Peter Creedon’s side travelled to Clonakilty to play Cork in a massive game in the All-Ireland senior championship this afternoon.

Despite two goals from Cahir’s Aishling Moloney, full-time score saw Cork secure a commanding win of 8-12 to 2-3.

The Premier will now have to compete in the relegation playoffs, while the Rebel County progress to the quarter final.