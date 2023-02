Tipperary were victorious against Kilkenny in today’s National Hurling League match.

This is the first time Tipperary has beaten Kilkenny at Nowlan Park since 2008.

Liam Cahill’s side beat Kilkenny by six points, on a scoreline of 2-24 to 1-21.

Tipp will now have a break next weekend before taking on Dublin in Croke Park on February 25th.